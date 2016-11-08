Hyperloop One unveils plans to head to Dubai

It takes two hours to drive from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, whether you’ve got a Rolls-Royce or a VW Beetle. Sometime, not too far in the future, you may well be able to make that trip inside a sleek, superfast tube in just 12 minutes.

That’s because Hyperloop One today said it has struck a deal to bring its system of a super-high-speed network of tubes and magnetically levitating pods that can transport passengers or cargo at up to 750 miles an hour to the United Arab Emirates. It isn’t saying when the project will be completed. But it is saying that in addition to the tubes and pods it’s bringing to the UAE, it will also be installing its first Portals, essentially stations along the track’s route where passengers can get on and off. Hyperloop One has, to date, raised $160 million in funding, but has also had to deal with a contentious internal legal battle for control.