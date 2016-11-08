advertisement
#WearWhite: Women honor the suffragettes with white outfits

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Although the historic nature of this election has sometimes been overshadowed by mudslinging and an interminable string of controversies, women are choosing to highlight the fact that a woman is running for the highest office in the land for the first time in America. On Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, the hashtag #WearWhite is trending. 

