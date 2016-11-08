What other countries want to know about Trump and Clinton (and why)

By now, (hopefully) most Americans know which candidate they prefer for president and why. But what does the rest of the world care about when it comes to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump , and the new direction the United States will take come Wednesday morning?

Google News Lab, with the design firm Accurat, has cross-aggregated the search trends in other major countries with the candidates and their stances. (You won’t be surprised to know that China and Russia are not included.) Also not surprising is U.K. citizens’ overwhelming interest in Donald Trump and Brexit, likely amid concern that Trump could follow in the steps of Nigel Farage and gin up enough populist angst to overthrow establishment tradition:

Visitors to the site can also view countries’ investment in issues such as Black Lives Matter, gun control, and healthcare. One notable insight, for example, is that Singapore is the top country searching for “Oil + Hillary Clinton.” The city-state’s booming population has necessitated a stronger focus on renewable energy, and it just joined the powerful International Energy Agency.