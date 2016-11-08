Donald Trump went to the voting polls in New York and promptly got booed

Donald Trump, like millions of other Americans today, went to a polling place to cast his vote. But when the Republican presidential candidate arrived at the Midtown Manhattan East voting site, he was met jeers and boos from dozens of protestors. If we’re to take this as an accurate measure of sentiment, Trump’s assertion that he’ll win New York is looking less likely.
Here’s a video of the event:
Scene outside PS 59 as Donald Trump arrives to vote for himself for the second time ever pic.twitter.com/u2ut5yjDss
— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) November 8, 2016