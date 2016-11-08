PantsuitNation: Women are donning Hillary’s favorite no-BS outfit to vote today

In liberal circles, pictures of women in pantsuits are taking over Facebook and Twitter feeds. In a particularly perverse move, one woman even went out to get an Ivanka Trump pantsuit from T.J.Maxx last night.

Worked hard for my office, want her to get her’s. She is with me, and countless others and #imwithher2016 #pantsuitnation @pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/TkLdiyadMu — Rachel Gillett (@redgillett) November 8, 2016