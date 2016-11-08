PantsuitNation: Women are donning Hillary’s favorite no-BS outfit to vote today

In liberal circles, pictures of women in pantsuits are taking over Facebook and Twitter feeds. In a particularly perverse move, one woman even went out to get an Ivanka Trump pantsuit from T.J.Maxx last night.
Hey @IvankaTrump! thx 4 the epically blue last min @tjmaxx bargain! ???? I just put it to good use! #PantsuitNation #ImWithHer @pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/qwNVKvSPzJ
— Nina Chase (@ninakennychase) November 8, 2016
Oh hello #pantsuitnation ???????? pic.twitter.com/5HoZ5BuNPp
— Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) November 8, 2016
Worked hard for my office, want her to get her’s. She is with me, and countless others and #imwithher2016 #pantsuitnation @pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/TkLdiyadMu
— Rachel Gillett (@redgillett) November 8, 2016