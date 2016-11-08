advertisement
Bad ballot design is confusing some voters

By Ruth Reader

If you’re in New York or other states that use “fusion voting,” you may notice that presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are listed multiple times, under different parties on the 2016 election ballot. Fusion voting is designed to allow people to vote for a candidate under their preferred party (i.e., Independent, Green, Working Families, etc.) 

And, to add to the confusion, states have different rules about what happens if you pick the same candidate on multiple lines (for example, picking Trump on both the Conservative and Republican lines). In New York, if you do that, the party “that appears first on the ballot” gets the credit, per law. In Oregon, the vote is “attributed to the party that the candidate is a member of.” And in Connecticut…well, just read the text of the law. It’s too hard to explain.

On Twitter, voters are bemoaning the confusing election ballots.

