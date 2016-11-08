How the 2016 election looks on YouTube during its final hours

In New Hampshire, Donald Trump’s YouTube views are through the roof. That’s just one obvious takeaway from looking at this interactive map of YouTube video-watching activity published by Google today. And the New Hampshire thing makes sense: Trump held his last campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, last night.

The page also breaks down the most popular videos about each candidate, at least according to a limited data set focused on the YouTube channels of each campaign and their superPACs. By this measure, Clinton’s “Captain Kahn” video is the most popular with over 1.3 million views, followed by an anti-Hillary ad from the Trump campaign with 1.1 million views.

Meanwhile, YouTube’s Trending tab offers a more up-to-the-minute look at how the candidates are faring on YouTube during the last hours of the campaign. Today, that list is dominated by the election: a video of Obama mocking Trump’s Twitter tantrums is the most watched election-related video, followed by last night’s Clinton rally in Philadelphia and a separate video of Obama’s speech at that rally.