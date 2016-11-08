Make your Facebook Live streams look like paintings with this AI image filter

Add Facebook Live to the list of places where artificial intelligence is changing things. Today users get the ability to apply, in real time, eight AI-driven image filters that give their live streams the look of paintings or cartoons. The feature isn’t coming from Facebook—at least not yet—but from a five-month-old Russian startup called Prisma. An update to its mobile app will allow owners of the iPhone 6s and 7 (including the Plus versions) to stream the filter-altered videos on Facebook Live. (It wasn’t yet live at the time of writing.) As for Android users, Prisma says it’s “doing our best to make the Android version better.” The reason for the limited support isn’t trivial. Prisma applies effects by running neural networks directly on smartphones, a growing trend in AI; and that requires a lot of processing power.