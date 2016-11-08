Eric Trump appears to have broken New York election law

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, proudly announced this morning that he voted for his father. But the way he did it seems to be in violation of New York State law. Trump posted a tweet, which contains a picture of his ballot.

The problem is that it’s illegal in New York for people to post ballot selfies. This law has existed for over a century as a way to protect voters from intimidation. It’s a punishable misdemeanor offense. Will Trump be in trouble for this flagrant violation??? Well, probably not.

Update: Trump has now deleted the tweet. Here’s a screenshot: