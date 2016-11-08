Morning intel: Happy Election Day!

• At last, the day of reckoning has come: Election Day is upon us. Get out there and vote!

• Not sure where to tune into election coverage today? You have options. And both the New York Times and Washington Post have dropped their paywalls through tomorrow.

• And if you’re not sure where to vote, we’ve got you covered there, too.

• Here at Fast Company, you can read up on what a “rigged” election looks like, how bots dominate election chatter on Twitter, how to graciously concede an election, why GOP data guys say Donald Trump won’t win, where Fox News is ringing in Election Night, and what a Trump presidency would mean for the future.

• And if you need a reprieve from all the election coverage, here’s a quick roundup of tech news: Facebook has temporarily stopped sharing data with WhatsApp in the U.K.; Tesla picked up a manufacturing automation company in Germany; Samsung is really, really sorry about the Galaxy Note 7 debacle; and Twitter reportedly might sell Vine instead of shutting it down.