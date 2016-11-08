advertisement
One of the most-searched election questions: Who is Taylor Swift voting for? 

By Claire Dodson1 minute Read

According to Google Trends, that is the most searched “Who is ___ voting for?” question on Google, followed by “Monica Lewinsky,” “George Bush,” and “Al Gore.”

But anyone having to search that question CLEARLY doesn’t know anything about Taylor Swift, dragon-born leader of squads and ultimate maker of female friends. The girl is besties with Lena “I Can’t Stop Talking/Rapping About Hillary Clinton” Dunham for goodness’ sake.

So Trump supporters, Tay is not on your side. She’ll be filling her blank space with HRC.

[Image via Giphy]

