How to watch election day and night

For the 2016 presidential election, the end is finally, finally ( hopefully ) near. If you just can’t look away, here are the best online places to watch for election news and results:

YouTube: Bloomberg, NBC News, Telemundo and others will start broadcasting on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET.



The Washington Post: Starting at 7 p.m. ET, the paper will host a live broadcast on its website, news app, and on Facebook. It has also, along with the New York Times, removed its paywall.



BuzzFeed on Twitter: The website will host a live broadcast on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.



Politico’s results map: The map provides results information without the commentary.

Pew Research Center’s Twitter account: Stat by stat, this account explains who is voting and what they say influenced them.

Electionland: This ProPublica project is monitoring problems that prevent people from voting, like voting machine problems and voter intimidation, in real time.