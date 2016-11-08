How to watch election day and night

For the 2016 presidential election, the end is finally, finally (hopefully) near. If you just can’t look away, here are the best online places to watch for election news and results:
YouTube: Bloomberg, NBC News, Telemundo and others will start broadcasting on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET.
The Washington Post: Starting at 7 p.m. ET, the paper will host a live broadcast on its website, news app, and on Facebook. It has also, along with the New York Times, removed its paywall.
BuzzFeed on Twitter: The website will host a live broadcast on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Politico’s results map: The map provides results information without the commentary.
Pew Research Center’s Twitter account: Stat by stat, this account explains who is voting and what they say influenced them.
Electionland: This ProPublica project is monitoring problems that prevent people from voting, like voting machine problems and voter intimidation, in real time.