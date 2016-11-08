The cemetery where Susan B. Anthony is buried will stay open late tonight

In 1872, Susan B. Anthony illegally cast her vote, along with 14 other women, in the presidential election. Women in the United States didn’t earn the right to vote until 1920, and a woman didn’t appear on the ballot as a presidential candidate for a major party until today.

To commemorate today’s milestone, Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York will extend its hours, so that evening voters can pay their respects at Anthony’s grave. “Visiting Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite has become an Election Day rite of passage for many citizens,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a news release. “… (W)ith this year’s historically significant election, it seems right to extend that opportunity until the polls close.”