Check out Electionland’s awesome Google Trends map visualization

The mash-up map combines voting locations across the U.S. with search interest based on five issues: provisional ballot status, long wait times at polling stations, inactive voter status, voting machine issues, and voter intimidation at polling places. The visualization doesn’t show verified instances of the above voting problems, instead showing areas where search interest in the problems is high. Electionland is a collaborative reporting initiative to provide insights into what’s taking place at polls across the country, thanks to the participation of more than 1,000 journalists and 250 media organizations.
