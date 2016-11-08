Tesla acquires advanced manufacturing automation company in Germany

The carmaker has acquired Grohmann Engineering, which will become Tesla Grohmann Automation, the company announced in a blog post. Grohmann Engineering is “one of the world leaders in highly automated methods of manufacturing,” according to Tesla. The acquisition will allow Tesla to increase the production rate of its vehicles:
Under the continued leadership of Mr. Grohmann, several critical elements of Tesla’s automated manufacturing systems will be designed and produced in Prüm to help make our factories the most advanced in the world. Combined with our California and Michigan engineering facilities, as well as other locations to follow, we believe the result will yield exponential improvements in the speed and quality of production, while substantially reducing the capital expenditures required per vehicle.