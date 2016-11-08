Facebook takes on LinkedIn with job board features

The world’s biggest social network is running a limited test that sees a “Jobs” tab added to some company pages on the site, reports TechCrunch. The new tab allows companies to list job openings on their pages, complete with an “Apply Now” button that allows people to apply directly for a job via Facebook. The move is seen as a direct threat to LinkedIn, which has only 467 million members compared to Facebook’s 1.79 billion. Confirming the “Jobs” test, a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch: “Based on behavior we’ve seen on Facebook, where many small businesses post about their job openings on their page, we’re running a test for page admins to create job postings and receive applications from candidates.”