Twitter might sell Vine instead of killing it, report says

Were reports of Vine’s death greatly exaggerated? Rather than killing off the six-second video service, Twitter may sell it to another company, TechCrunch reports. Such a move could be a win-win, providing Twitter with a boost of cash while at the same time satisfying the legions of Vine loyalists who had stuck with the service even in the wake of more useful competitors like Instagram and Facebook Live. The question is whether or not a buyer would pay enough for Vine to make it worth Twitter’s while. Twitter said after its earnings report last month that it was shutting the service down. Read the full story here.