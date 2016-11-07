Hillary Clinton was thinking about STEM in the ’80s

In an essay for Recode, Luther Lowe writes about growing up in Arkansas in the ’80s, where Hillary Clinton was helping to craft education policy while her husband was governor. He refers to an 1983 interview with the Associated Press in which Hillary remarks, “I think it’s time for getting a little fanatic about math and sciences.”
Lowe goes on to describe how he attended a free public boarding school that Hillary helped launch called “The Arkansas School for Mathematics and Science” that prepared him for a career in technology. Read the full article here.