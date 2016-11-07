Apple lets the pros at NBCUniversal take over Apple News ad sales

Apple is good at a number of things, but selling ads isn’t one of them. The company appears to be conceding as much today by handing over sales of excess ad inventory on Apple News to NBCUniversal, a company with a much sharper focus on the media business. The news comes months after the shutdown of iAd, the advertising platform Apple launched six years ago.
Under the new deal with NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, publishers can sell their own ads on Apple News (and keep the revenue), but any additional inventory will be sold by NBCU’s sales team rather than being handled internally at Apple.