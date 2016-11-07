Walmart Pay is in discussions with other digital wallets

After much resistance, Walmart may finally be opening up to other digital wallets. The superstore is reportedly in talks with mobile payment companies to incorporate additional payment methods into its Walmart Pay app, according to Reuters. The QR-code based Walmart Pay app allows people to link debit, credit, and gift cards to pay for purchases and access discounts. Already the company has agreed to accept Chase Pay on its website and within its scan-to-pay mobile app starting next year.