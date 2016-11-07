Feeling election anxiety today? You’re not alone

Pre-election anxiety is a very real thing: Psychiatrists across the country say that clients on both sides of the aisle are expressing deep fears and anxiety brought out by the presidential campaigns.

According to a recent poll from the American Psychological Association, 55 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of Republicans — a statistical tie — say the election is a major source of stress. Those on social media are most affected.

So if you feel like you’re walking on egg shells today, realize that you’re not alone. And getting off Twitter and Facebook might help!