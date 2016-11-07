advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The FBI hacked innocent users of TorMail using malware, documents show

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

On the internet, the line between the privacy-conscious and those committing crimes can often be a thin one—especially if you happen to be the FBI. According to recently unsealed documents, the agency has used malware to thwart online crime a bit more liberally than previously thought. In its 2013 investigation against child pornography and other criminal activity, the FBI used a “network investigative technique” (NIT)a form of malware that hacks users and exposes their IP addressesagainst unsuspecting users of TorMail, the privacy-focused email service. 

Despite promising to use such tactics carefully, the agency appears to have lobbed it more like what the ACLU called “a grenade,” according to Motherboard.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life