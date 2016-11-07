The FBI hacked innocent users of TorMail using malware, documents show

On the internet, the line between the privacy-conscious and those committing crimes can often be a thin one—especially if you happen to be the FBI. According to recently unsealed documents, the agency has used malware to thwart online crime a bit more liberally than previously thought. In its 2013 investigation against child pornography and other criminal activity, the FBI used a “network investigative technique” (NIT)—a form of malware that hacks users and exposes their IP addresses—against unsuspecting users of TorMail, the privacy-focused email service.