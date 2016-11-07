advertisement
These states require employers to offer paid time off so their employees can vote

By Emily Price1 minute Read

In some states, your employer is required to offer you paid time off to make sure you’re able to vote. In many cases, the paid time off is only available if your particular shift makes it problematic for you to get to the polls in time. Bloomberg made a great map showing which states offer the option. 

If you’re one of the lucky ones that qualify, check out this site for the specific rules for your state.

