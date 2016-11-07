New York Presbyterian launches virtual doctor visits

New York Presbyterian has launched two online services for patients to speak to a clinician from home: Digital Urgent Care and Virtual Visit. The vendor behind these technology services is telemedicine provider AmericanWell.

Direct Urgent Care is primarily for those who aren’t clear whether they should go into an emergency room. They can connect virtually with a NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center emergency room physician to get an opinion via a video-conference. Virtual Visit is intended for follow-up needs, whether it’s a pre-op consultation or a chat with a doctor after surgery.