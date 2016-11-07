Finally, HelloVote gives you a legitimate reason to take a selfie 

HelloVote first launched as a voter registration chatbot in September, but has since expanded to offer information on polling locations, voter ID requirements, and more to make sure prospective voters actually make it to the polls. Using the bot also gives you an excuse to take a “purposeful selfie,” HelloVote cofounder Elana Berkowitz quipped. Once you tell the bot you have voted, it prompts you to remind your friends to vote by taking a selfie emblazoned with an “I Voted” filter, in the style of Facebook’s filters for profile pictures.

Since launching on September 22, HelloVote has helped more than 50,000 people register to vote, according to Berkowitz. The bot chatted with far more people—about 125,000 in total—during the first three weeks, but many used the bot to verify they were still registered to vote.

[Image: HelloVote]