Despite report Trump no longer tweets, the Donald probably does still have access to “the Twitter”

Perhaps the most talked about detail in the New York Times ‘ long story about the last days of the Donald Trump campaign was a nugget that suggested his aides, aware of the trouble he gets himself into, had finally managed to wrest away his access to Twitter . Today, though, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway disputed that .

So maybe both are right. Sort of. Stories earlier this year pointed out that you could tell when Trump himself was tweeting because his posts were done on an Android phone, while all others were posted from an iPhone. A quick Fast Company survey today shows that in the last four days, Trump himself has probably tweeted three times–once to say nothing more than his signature slogan, “Make America Great Again,” once to slam Obamacare, and once to promote a speech by his wife, Melania Trump.