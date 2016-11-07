Clinton will win the election—according to our TV viewing habits

The election prediction game isn’t just for political pollsters anymore. Now data science is common among all types of organizations, so others are trying their hand at projecting tomorrow’s electoral outcome—like Dish Network. The satellite TV company says Hillary Clinton will win the U.S. presidential election, according to a statistical model it developed that ties the viewing habits of its subscribers to electoral outcomes (culled from set top boxes) to likely political affiliations. The model also predicted that Republicans would keep control of the House, but the company conceded that it didn’t have enough data to predict Senate results.