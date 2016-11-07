Facebook will broadcast live election video from all 50 states Tuesday

Election Day is going to be a big one for Facebook. The social network said Monday that it has partnered with 50 broadcast, online, and print news outlets across the United States for what Reuters called a “live video blitz.” Each partner will publish a live video on the social network Tuesday, representing the presidential election in their state. Facebook will be gathering all of the videos together on its “Election 2016” page, and each video will be hashtagged #50states so you can quickly locate them.