DOJ announces smaller poll-monitoring presence on Election Day

The Department of Justice announced this morning that its Civil Rights Division, which is responsible for enforcing federal voters’ rights, will dispatch more than 500 employees to 67 jurisdictions in 28 states for Tuesday’s general election. That figure is fairly lower than the 780 personnel who staffed the 2012 election, the AP reports.
While the numbers might raise some eyebrows—especially considering the Election Day shows-of-force that groups such as the National Socialist Movement have called for—the DOJ owes its decreased presence to a 2013 Supreme Court decision, Shelby County v. Holder, which gutted portions of the Voting Rights Act that required some states to obtain federal approval for election-law tweaks.