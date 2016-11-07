Starbucks is bringing back those red holiday cups that brewed up so much controversy last year

In the latest front of the War on Christmas, Starbucks is in the crosshairs of traditionalists yet again. Last year, when it released its special red holiday cup, the coffee chain was slammed for not decorating the cups with snowflakes or trees. So, this year, it released a cup with an elegant design, but its green color offended Christmas warriors. And now Starbucks is bringing back the red holiday cups on Thursday, November 10. (If you buy a holiday beverage, you get another one free from November 10-14 from 2-5 p.m.)