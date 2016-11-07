Momentum builds around better disclosure of coding bootcamp outcomes

Galvanize, a Denver-based, bootcamp-style school, today released its first independently verified jobs report . In 2015, according to the report, 88% of Galvanize’s web development graduates and 90% of its data science graduates had secured a job within six months of completing their program.

By releasing the data, Galvanize aligns itself with competitors like General Assembly (GA) and the Flatiron School, which have also taken steps toward greater transparency around student outcomes. GA released a white paper on its approach to outcomes in May, and Flatiron has been reporting on its audited outcomes since 2014.

Outcomes disclosures, which are voluntary from a regulatory standpoint, have become increasingly important as bootcamps compete for students and aim to win employers’ trust.

