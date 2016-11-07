advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Viv, the AI assistant from the creators of Siri, will launch on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 next year

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Samsung acquired the personal assistant startup last month, which was run by the cocreator of Siri. The company now plans to debut Viv on its flagship Galaxy S8 handset next year, as well as roll out the assistant to other devices including wearables and home appliances, reports Reuters. From demonstrations held earlier this year, it seems that Viv is leaps and bounds more advanced than other assistants like Siri, due to its ability to follow contextual-based conversations with ease. 

[Image: Viv]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life