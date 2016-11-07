advertisement
Hundreds of fake retailer apps have flooded the App Store just in time for the holidays

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Mobile apps are increasingly the preferred method of online shopping, but buyers this holiday season need to beware. A New York Times report found that there are hundreds of fake retailer apps flooding the App Store. The fake apps include those masquerading for Foot Locker, Dollar Tree, Dillard’s, Nordstrom, Zappos, Christian Dior, and more. Most are apparently made in China and have been able to slip through Apple‘s tough approval process. And while most are simply junk apps serving up ads, some could be purpose built for trying to steal your personal or credit card details.

