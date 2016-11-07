advertisement
Hacked emails say Chelsea Clinton’s husband used foundation ties to raise money for his hedge fund

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The allegation comes from ex-Clinton aide Doug Band’s emails, which were in the latest round of hacked emails made public by WikiLeaks on Sunday, reports Politico. Band’s emails allege that Clinton’s husband, Marc Mezvinsky, extended invitations to a Clinton Foundation poker event to rich Clinton supporters who he was hoping to bring on as investors for his hedge fund. Band’s emails date from late 2011 and early 2012 and were hacked from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman John Podesta’s personal Gmail account.

