Twitter launches customer service bots in direct messages

Twitter is now in the customer service bot game. The company has announced several major brands, including Pizza Hut and Evernote, are the first to take advantage of bot-based DMs, reports the Verge. The customer service bots allow for automated “welcome” messages when a customer DMs them along with “quick replies” that allow customers to choose a pre-written message, such as “Where’s my order?” Twitter’s customer service bots follow a similar feature launched on Facebook earlier this year.