Trump rally T-shirt with threat to lynch journalists was for sale on Zazzle, but it was just taken down

A photo of a Trump supporter at a rally in Minnesota wearing a T-shirt that called for the lynching of journalists went viral on Sunday night. The shirt—which said “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED”—was widely condemned on Twitter. But it was available on Zazzle, the online marketplace. Later tonight, it was removed from Zazzle, replaced by a notice saying that the shirt was “no longer available.”
UPDATE: A spokesperson for Zazzle reached out to Fast Company with the following statement:
“We’ve removed the items in question. Thank you for raising the issue. Zazzle is a marketplace so we rely on our community to maintain an open dialogue with us – thank you again for alerting us to these offensive items.”
From Trump rally in Minnesota today, via @ReutersPolitics pic.twitter.com/a7CdYT1UCi
— Breanne Deppisch (@breanne_dep) November 6, 2016