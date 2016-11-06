Trump rally T-shirt with threat to lynch journalists was for sale on Zazzle, but it was just taken down

A photo of a Trump supporter at a rally in Minnesota wearing a T-shirt that called for the lynching of journalists went viral on Sunday night. The shirt—which said “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED”—was widely condemned on Twitter . But it was available on Zazzle, the online marketplace. Later tonight, it was removed from Zazzle, replaced by a notice saying that the shirt was “no longer available.”

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Zazzle reached out to Fast Company with the following statement:

“We’ve removed the items in question. Thank you for raising the issue. Zazzle is a marketplace so we rely on our community to maintain an open dialogue with us – thank you again for alerting us to these offensive items.”