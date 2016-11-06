Never mind! In new letter, Comey says FBI has not changed its conclusion about Clinton email server

In a new letter to Congress, FBI Director James Comey says that, after reviewing thousands of new emails, the bureau has not changed its conclusion from July to not recommend charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a personal email server. This comes just over a week after Comey shook up the presidential election by disclosing that the FBI was examining new emails found on Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s laptop for any connection to Clinton.

Per the letter, Comey says that the FBI’s investigative team “has been working around the clock to process and review a large number of emails” and that “during that process, we reviewed all of the communications that were to or from Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state.”

And it concluded: “Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton.”

Here is the letter: