Watergate reboot? Democratic Party tells the FBI its headquarters may have been bugged: report

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The Democratic National Committee believes its Washington headquarters may have been bugged, and it even told the FBI about it, according to a report from Mother Jones tonight. The magazine cites two DNC officials who asked not to be named. Apparently, the DNC found evidence of a suspicious radio signal after conducting an electronic sweep of its offices. Read the full story from Mother Jones.

