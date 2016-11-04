Former Playboy playmate is  criminally charged in cruel Snapchat body-shaming of woman, 70

What a difference a criminal case makes. So did you hear the one about the ex-Playboy playmate who thought it would be a laugh riot to post a nude photo online of the 70-year-woman who goes to her gym?

“If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either,” Dani Mathers, 29, snarked to her fellow Snapchatters. Hardyhaha.

Well guess who has lost her Mean Girls sneer? Mathers apologized Friday after Los Angeles prosecutors slapped her with one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy, reports the Los Angeles Times.

JUST IN: LA city prosecutors charge Playboy Playmate for allegedly snapping pic of woman in locker room and sharing image on social media pic.twitter.com/kRZSHc0uZR — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 4, 2016

“That was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do,” Mathers said. “I know that body-shaming is wrong. That is not the type of person I am.”

Not what she meant to do? While we ponder that, ponder this: The gym where she took the Snapchat pic has given Mathers the boot and revoked her membership.

Now that’s justice.