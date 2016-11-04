Zipcar to provide free rides to last-minute voters

First it was Uber, offering to auto-find your polling place on Election Day. Now ride-sharing service Zipcar is offering free trips to polling places, if you’re a last-minute voter. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., local time, Zipcar members can book free rides to polling places in about 7,000 of the company’s cars, covering all their locations, under the company’s DriveTheVote program. Zipcar says it has sped up the new member approval process, which can take days, to just a few minutes via its mobile app. So this goodwill effort could also net the company extra $35/year members. In the announcement, Zipcar touts its proximity to universities—home to a desirable marketing demographic.