Obamacare sticker shock: health insurance prices jump an average of 22% 

Well, the numbers are in and, the news for middle-class Americans who don’t get a federal subsidy for Obamacare is troubling: Health care plans are increasing in cost by an average of 22%. The hikes run the gamut, reports the New York Times , impacting the least-expensive plans and the more robust.

“People paying the full price of premiums will feel the sting of these increases,” the Times reports. For these groups, there’s also a double whammy of high co-pays and punishing deductibles.

We have final data: Obamacare prices are going up by an average of 22 percent. https://t.co/zjcG1DSc9a pic.twitter.com/1Ne75zaBYX — The Upshot (@UpshotNYT) November 4, 2016

But it also noted that “most people who buy Obamacare plans won’t feel the full brunt of these prices—or price increases. More than 80% of Obamacare marketplace customers get a form of federal subsidy that is tied to their income.”

CNN Money writes that Obamacare “is now a tale of two health insurance programs.”

“The middle class are getting squeezed,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told CNN. “They aren’t getting subsidies and these deductibles are hard to afford.”