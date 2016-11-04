Facebook aims to leverage all that personal data it collects on you into targeted TV ad sales

Facebook wants to do for your TV and online video watching what it has for your news feed: finely tune the ads that appear to reflect your interests—and web browsing.

“We are testing how to best deliver video ads through Audience Network to people watching content on connected TVs,” a company spokesperson told Recode. “Our goal is to bring relevant ad experiences to people both on Facebook and off.”

The information mined by Facebook from everything you’ve ever commented on or “liked” is key to demographics-minded advertisers and their drive to get the most bang for their buck. Entering the TV and video advertising market is also seen as a major new growth area for Facebook, which along with Google dominates online ad sales. Facebook’s Q3 earnings numbers came out early this week and it blew past analyst expectations—largely thanks to mobile advertising. Facebook beat earnings estimates with more than $5.7 billion in mobile advertising revenue