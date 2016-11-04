advertisement
Uber will find and take you to your polling place on Tuesday

By Sean Captain1 minute Read

As worries about the transit strike in Philadelphia show, not everyone can walk to their polling place on Election Day. Now Uber and Google have teamed up to make the trip a bit easier. On Tuesday, the Uber app will feature a Google-powered search that automatically finds your polling place and orders a car to get you there. A reminder will pop up in the app on Election Day, encouraging users to vote and asking them to enter the address where they are registered. A car to get you to the polls will come shortly, they say.

