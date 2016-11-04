Morning intel: Why housing is so utterly ignored in Election 2016,  a new Samsung recall, Vine’s “Hype”

* In Election 2016, few issues have been as highly ignored as America’s high cost of housing. Fast Company ‘s Ruth Reader looks at the role of last decade’s mortgage loan crisis in the silence and what Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have said.

*Just days after Vine was killed off, its cofounders (who sold Vine to Twitter) have launched a new video streaming app called Hype, reports The Verge. Hype differs from others in the crowded live-streaming space by offering a host of multimedia features beyond simple streaming.

*First the Galaxy Note 7, now this. Samsung and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has just announced it is recalling 2.8 million of its washing machines, the Wall Street Journal reports. The reason is because the company has received more than 700 complaints saying the tops can detach during use.

*A new report from data analytics platform 1010data says Amazon‘s private label brands, which include everything from batteries to USB cables to diapers, are having an unprecedented amount of success at the expense of other brands, reports TechCrunch.