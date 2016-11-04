Now Samsung is recalling some of its washing machines

First the Galaxy Note 7, now this. Samsung and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has just announced it is recalling 2.8 million of its washing machines, the Wall Street Journal reports. The reason is because the company has received more than 700 complaints saying the tops can detach during use. Nine injuries, including a broken jaw, have been reported. The washing machine recall affects 34 models sold since 2011. Owners of the machines will get either an in-home repair, rebate, or refund, depending on when they purchased the washing machine.