Vine’s cofounders launch “Hype”—a new video streaming service

Just days after Vine was killed off, its cofounders (who sold Vine to Twitter) have launched a new video streaming app called Hype, reports the Verge. The new service differs from others in the crowed live-streaming space by offering a host of multimedia features beyond simple streaming. Viewers can interact with streams in a number of ways, including votes, polls, and questions. Streamers for their part can choose to highlight different comments, put their video in different shaped windows and move it around the screen, or drop any type of media (a video, audio, GIF, or picture file) directly into their stream. Hype is in its early days, so it’s impossible to tell if it will gain a foothold in the video streaming sector, but interested viewers can download the iOS app now.