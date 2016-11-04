Amazon’s private label brands are killing it

A new report from data analytics platform 1010data says Amazon’s private label brands, which include everything from batteries to USB cables to diapers, are having an unprecedented amount of success at the expense of other brands who seek their products on the site, reports TechCrunch. Pick just one category—batteries, for example—and it’s easy to see how well Amazon is doing. Online battery sales are a $113 million market. Ninety-four percent of these online battery sales take place on Amazon, with Amazon’s AmazonBasics brand of batteries now accounting for one-third of those sales—a 93% increase YOY.