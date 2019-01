Two weeks ago IDC reported that smartwatch shipments sank 50% over the last year, but now rival analyst Canalys has issued a report saying smartwatch sales are actually up 60% in 2016, reports TechCrunch. The only thing both analyst firms can agree on is Apple was the top vendor, with the Apple Watch accounting for either 46% of shipments (says Canalys) or 41% (says IDC).