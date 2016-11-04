Turkey has blocked Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp

Turkey has once again blocked social media sites in the country. The latest blockage happened last night after the arrests of 11 Kurdish-backed politicians, the Independent reports. The method used by the Turkish government to block the sites was throttling, where sites are slowed down so much they become unusable. The government has been employing blocks on social media sites periodically since a failed coup this summer.
Confirmed: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube blocked by throttling in #Turkey – developing incidenthttps://t.co/XA9JZaxn54 pic.twitter.com/3sAjwikGY5
— Turkey Blocks (@TurkeyBlocks) November 3, 2016