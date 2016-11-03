Glossier is releasing a sunscreen and heavy-duty moisturizer next year

During a session at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday, Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss revealed that sunscreen—the number one requested product from the beauty startup’s customers—will be coming next year. Also on the agenda: a third phase of products (the first two being skincare and makeup) and a heavier version of Glossier’s popular priming moisturizer (slated to release in January). Weiss called it “priming moisturizer rich” and said the product would come in a jar.

Weiss slipped in that mascara would “fit into phase two,” so here’s hoping Glossier puts out a mascara soon.